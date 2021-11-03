Bank holidays November 2021: From today, Banks will remain closed for 5 days this week, check out important dates

New Delhi: The month of November has several holidays --some being observed nation-wide while some local festivities being celebrated across the country. Several bank branches will remain closed in various states owing to these festivities.

Before visiting your bank branch this week, you must note down the list of important days during which banks will remain closed in the coming days.

Starting today (Wednesday), banks will remain closed for total 5 days this week although online banking activities will continue to work. The total number of days when banks in different parts of the country will remain closed is NOT sam for every region. For example bank branches might be closed for Chhath Puja in Bihar but NOT closed for Wangala Festival which is being observed in North-eastern states.

Here the list of bank holidays falling this week in November 2021. Check out the list.

Naraka Chaturdashi: November 3

Diwali Amavasaya (Laxmi Pujan)/Deepavali/Kali Puja: November 4

Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Govardhan Pooja: November 5

Bhai Duj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Ningol Chakkouba: November 6

Sunday -November 7

Holidays of the mentioned days will be observed in various regions according to the state declared holidays, however for the gazetted holidays, banks will be closed all over the country.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has mentioned some days when the banking operations will remain closed in the month of November 2021, although online banking activities will continue to work. Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.

