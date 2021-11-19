Bank holidays November 2021: From today, Banks will remain closed for 6 days this month, here's the city-wise list

New Delhi: Several bank branches are going to be closed in various states owing to state and regional festivities. Before visiting your bank branch in the month of November, you must note down the list of important days during which banks will remain closed.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has mentioned some days when the banking operations will remain closed in the month of November 2021, although online banking activities will continue to work.

As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar list there are 11 days in the month of November during which banks have been allowed holiday and the remaining days are that of weekends.

However, you must note that the banks will NOT be closed for all the mentioned days in all states or regions. This is the total number of days when banks in different parts of the country will remain closed for state-observed holidays. For example bank branches might be closed for a particular festival in Assam while for the same reason it may not be closed in Bihar.

Banks will remain closed for 5 days in total this week across various states.

Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima: November 19

Kanakadasa Jayanthi: November 22

Seng Kutsnem: November 23

November 21- Sunday

November 27- Fourth Saturday of the month

November 28- Sunday

Holidays of the mentioned days will be observed in various regions according to the state declared holidays, however for the gazetted holidays, banks will be closed all over the country.

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.

