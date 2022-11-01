Bank holidays November 2022: Bank branches to be closed for up to 10 days this month; check City-wise list

New Delhi: As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Holiday list for the month of November 2022, banking operations will remain closed for certain days, although online banking activities will continue to work.

While some bank holidays will be observed nation-wide, some others will be local holidays. Several bank branches will remain closed in various states owing to these festivities. Before visiting your bank branch in the month of November, you must note down the list of important days during which banks will remain closed. (Also read: Banking services across India to get affected on November 19 amidst nationwide protests)

Banks will remain closed for total 10 days in the month of November – 4 as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar list and the remaining days are that of weekends. However, you must note that the banks will NOT be closed for 10 days in all states or regions. This is the total number of days when banks in different parts of the country will remain closed for state-observed holidays.

For example bank branches might be closed for Seng Kutsnem in Shillong but not closed for the same in other states.

Here is an elaborate list of bank holidays falling in the month of November 2022. Check out the list.

Kannada rajyotsava/Kut: November 1



Guru Nanak Jayanti/Kartika Purnima/Rahas Purnima: November 8



Kanakadasa Jayanthi/Wangala Festival: November 11



Seng Kutsnem: November 23

Apart from the above bank holidays, the second and fourth Saturdays, Sundays of the month are falling on the following dates:



Second Saturday: November 12

Sunday: November 13

Sunday: November 20

Fourth Saturday: November 26

Sunday: November 27

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.

Holidays of the mentioned days will be observed in various regions according to the state declared holidays, however for the gazetted holidays, banks will be closed all over the country.