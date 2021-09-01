Bank holidays September 2021: Banks to remain closed for 12 days in total, check out important dates

New Delhi: Before visiting your bank branch in the month of September, you must note down the list of important days during which banks will remain closed.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has mentioned some days when the banking operations will remain closed in the month of September 2021, although online banking activities will continue to work.

Banks will remain closed for total 12 days in the month of September -- while some are as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar list, the remaining days are that of weekends. However banking activities in different states may vary from each other.

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.

Here is an elaborate list of bank holidays falling in the month of September 2021. Check out the list.

08 September 2021: Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva

09 September 2021: Teej (Haritalika)

10 September 2021: Ganesh Chaturthi/Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Vinayakar Chathurthi/Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata

11 September 2021: Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd day)

17 September 2021: Karma Puja

20 September 2021: Indrajatra

21 September 2021: Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day

Weekend holidays in September 2021

05 September 2021 – Weekly off (Sunday)

11 September 2021 – Second Saturday

12 September 2021 – Weekly off (Sunday)

19 September 2021 – Weekly off (Sunday)

25 September 2021 – Fourth Saturday

26 September 2021 – Weekly off (Sunday)

Holidays of the mentioned days will be observed in various regions according to the state declared holidays, however for the gazetted holidays, banks will be closed all over the country.

If you keep a track of these holidays, you would be able to plan bank transaction activities in a better way. For long weekends, you can even plan your holidays well.