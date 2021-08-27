Bank Holidays September 2021: Banks to remain closed for up to 12 days; check full list here

The month of September is coming in a few days and people should know about the bank holidays in the upcoming month. Banks in India will remain closed for up to 12 days in September 2021, which includes second and fourth Saturdays, and Sundays.

The upcoming month will have six weekly offs and banks will be shut in different states for different holidays. Ganesh Chaturthi is on September 10 and that is a bank holiday. When it comes to state-wise holidays, banks will not remain shut for six days for all states in September 2021.

Besides that, the September 11’s leave overlaps with the second Saturday. The Reserve Bank of India has categorised holidays under three categories — Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

In Guwahati, the banks will observe a holiday on September 8 due to Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva. Banks in Gangtok will remain closed on September 9 for Teej (Haritalika). Whereas in most of the states, banks will be closed on 10 September 2021, except in Agartala, Aizawl, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram.

On September 11, banks will remain closed in Panaji due to the Karma Puja. Ranchi will see a bank holiday on September 17. Only banks in Gangtok will remain shut on 20 September due to Indrajatra. There will be a bank holiday in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram on September 21, 2021 due to Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day.

Bank holidays in September 2021

08 September 2021: Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva

09 September 2021: Teej (Haritalika)

10 September 2021: Ganesh Chaturthi/Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Vinayakar Chathurthi/Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata

11 September 2021: Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd day)

17 September 2021: Karma Puja

20 September 2021: Indrajatra

21 September 2021: Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day

Weekend holidays in September 2021

05 September 2021 – Weekly off (Sunday)

11 September 2021 – Second Saturday

12 September 2021 – Weekly off (Sunday)

19 September 2021 – Weekly off (Sunday)

25 September 2021 – Fourth Saturday

26 September 2021 – Weekly off (Sunday)

