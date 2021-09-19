Bank Holidays September 2021: Banks to remain shut for 3 consecutive days from 19 Sept

New Delhi: Banks in different parts of the country will be closed for three consecutive days from Sunday, September 19. According to RBI’s list of bank holidays, banks across various parts of the country are expected to remain shut for 12 days in total in the month of September 2021.

Out of the total 12 holidays, seven bank holidays are due to special occasions or festivities in that region. Other six-day holidays include weekend offs. Out of the total 12 days of holiday, thee consecutively banking holidays are starting from September 19 onwards.

On September 19, banks will remain shut on the occasion of Sunday while they will remain shut on September 20 on account of the local festival Indrajatra. Banks will remain shut in Gangtok only on September 20 and other banks in the country will remain open on Monday.

Moreover, on September 21, Tuesday, banks will remain closed in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala on the occasion of Narayana Guru Samadhi Day. Bank customers in these states should take note of the upcoming banking holidays in September before stepping out for wrapping up their bank-related work.

Also, in the upcoming days, there are several other upcoming holidays in various states.

Here’s a list of all upcoming banking holidays in the month of September 2021.

September 19 – Sunday

September 20 – Indrajatra – (Gangtok)

September 21 – Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day – (Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram)

September 25 – Fourth Saturday

September 26 – Sunday

