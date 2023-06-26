Bank Holidays This Week: Bank Branches To Remain Closed For 5 Days - Check City-Wise List Here

New Delhi: This week there will be five bank holidays. One of the four bank holidays this week will be on a Sunday, while the other three are state-specific. Due to Kharchi Puja, all banks in Tripura are closed on this day. Sunday marked the start of the storied "Kharchi Puja" at the famed Khayerpur temple dedicated to the fourteen gods.

The momentous event, which drew ardent believers from far and wide, signalled the return of old customs and traditions.

On June 28, in observance of Eid Ul Azha, banks will be closed in Kerala, Maharashtra, and Jammu & Kashmir. Muslims around the world observe Eid al-Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, as a significant holiday for three to four days.

Full List Of Bank holidays This Week:

June 26, 2023 (Monday): Kharchi Puja (Tripura)

June 28, 2023 (Wednesday): Eid Ul Azha (Kerala, Maharashtra, and Jammu Kashmir)

June 29, 2023: Eid Ul Azha

June 30, 2023: Reema Eid Ul Azha (Mizoram, Odisha)

July 2, 2023: Sunday

For the unversed, holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holidays, and Banks' Closing of Accounts are the three categories into which the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has divided the holidays.

Bank holidays in June 2023

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, banks will be closed for up to twelve days in June 2023, including the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.

Bank holidays in July 2023

Banks in both the public and private sectors will be closed for 15 days in July of this year. In addition to the weekends, banks will be closed for Ashoora, Ker Pooja, Muharram, and the birthday of Guru Hargobind Ji.