Bank latest fixed deposit (FD) rates: HDFC Bank vs SBI vs Axis Bank vs ICICI Bank

New Delhi: Fixed deposit (FD) tenures range from 7 days to 10 years with lenders such as State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and Axis Bank Bank. Different banks' FD interest rates vary according on the quantity of the deposit, the length of the deposit, and the type of depositor. Axis Bank, SBI, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank are currently offering the following FD interest rates:

Axis Bank latest FD interest rates

With effect from November 10, 2021, private sector lender Axis Bank has revised interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs). Following the most recent modification, Axis Bank now offers term deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years at a rate of 2.50 percent to 5.75 percent.

7 days to 14 days 2.50%

15 days to 29 days 2.50%

30 days to 45 days 3%

46 days to 60 days 3%

61 days < 3 months 3%

3 months < 4 months 3.5%

4 months < 5 months 3.5%

5 months < 6 months 3.5%

6 months < 7 months 4.40%

7 months < 8 months 4.40%

8 months < 9 months 4.40%

9 months < 10 months 4.40%

10 months < 11 months 4.40%

11 months < 11 months 25 days 4.40%

11 months 25 days < 1 year 4.4%

1 year < 1 year 5 days 5.10%

1 year 5 days < 1 year 11days 5.15%

1 year 11days < 1 year 25days 5.20%

1 year 25 days < 13 months 5.20%

13 months < 14 months 5.10%

14 months < 15 months 5.10%

15 months < 16 months 5.10%

16 months < 17 months 5.10%

17 months < 18 months 5.10%

18 Months < 2 years 5.25%

2 years < 30 months 5.40%

30 months < 3 years 5.40%

3 years < 5 years 5.40%

5 years to 10 years 5.75%

SBI latest FD interest rates

Consumers will receive 2.9 percent to 5.4 percent on SBI FDs with terms ranging from 7 to 10 years. Senior citizens will receive an additional 50 basis points (bps) on these deposits. SBI has increased its rates for retail FDs of less than 2 crores, which will take effect on January 8, 2021.

7 days to 45 days - 2.9%

46 days to 179 days - 3.9%

180 days to 210 days - 4.4%

211 days to less than 1 year - 4.4%

1 year to less than 2 years - 5%

2 years to less than 3 years - 5.1%

3 years to less than 5 years - 5.3%

5 years and up to 10 years - 5.4%

HDFC Bank latest FD interest rates

On deposits maturing between 7 days and 10 years, HDFC Bank pays interest ranging from 2.50 percent to 5.50 percent. These prices will take effect on May 21, 2021. Senior adults can get interest rates ranging from 3% to 6.25 percent on FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years from HDFC Bank.

7 - 14 days 2.50%

15 - 29 days 2.50%

30 - 45 days 3%

61 - 90 days 3%

91 days - 6 months 3.5%

6 months 1 day - 9 months 4.4%

9 months 1 day < 1 Year 4.4%

1 year - 4.9%

1 year 1 day - 2 years 4.9%

2 years 1 day - 3 years 5.15%

3 year 1 day- 5 years 5.30%

5 years 1 day - 10 years 5.50%

ICICI Bank latest FD interest rates

On deposits expiring in 7 days to 10 years, ICICI Bank offers interest rates ranging from 2.5 percent to 5.50 percent. These tariffs will take effect on October 21, 2020. Seniors will continue to pay a 50 basis point (bps) higher interest rate than the general population.

7 days to 14 days - 2.50%

15 days to 29 days - 2.50%

30 days to 45 days - 3%

46 days to 60 days - 3%

61 days to 90 days- 3%

91 days to 120 days - 3.5%

121 days to 184 days - 3.5%

185 days to 210 days - 4.40%

211 days to 270 days - 4.40%

271 days to 289 days - 4.40%

290 days to less than 1 year - 4.40%

1 year to 389 days - 4.9%

390 days to < 18 months - 4.9%

18 months days to 2 years - 5%

2 years 1 day to 3 years - 5.15%

3 years 1 day to 5 years - 5.35%

5 years 1 day to 10 years - 5.50%

