Bank of Baroda revises interest rate on Domestic Term Deposits & NRO Deposits: See this chart for revised rates

New Delhi: Bank of Baroda (BoB) has revised interest rates on Domestic Term Deposits & NRO Deposits of more than Rs 2 Crore, Deposits of Above Rs 10 Crores to upto Rs 50 Crores, Deposits of Above Rs 50 Crores to upto Rs 100 Crores & above Rs 100 Crores, and Deposits of Above Rs 100 Crores. The new interest rates are applicable to both new and renewal deposits.

According to the Bank of Baroda official website, the new rates are effective as of December 14, 2021, and are applicable to both new and renewal deposits. Check out these tables for renewed interest rates.

For Domestic Term Deposits & NRO Deposits [Per Annum] [Fresh & Renewal] [Callable] (ROI in %) Rs. 2 Crore to upto Rs. 10 Crore (w.e.f. 14.12.2021)

Tenors Rs 2 Cr. to upto Rs 10 Cr. 7 days to 14 days 2.90 15 days to 45 days 2.90 46 days to 90 days 2.90 91 days to 180 days 3.25 181 days to 270 days 3.50 271 days & above

and less than 1 year 3.50 1 year 3.80 Above 1 Year and

upto 2 Years 4.00 Above 2 Years and

upto 3 Years 4.00 Above 3 Years and

upto 5 Years 4.00 Above 5 Years and

upto 10 Years 4.00

Interest Rates for Domestic Term Deposits & NRO Deposits of Above Rs 10 Crores to upto Rs 50 Crores (Fresh & Renewal) (w.e.f. 14.12.2021)

Maturity Range Amount of Deposit Per receipt Above Rs 10 cr. to upto Rs 25 cr. Above Rs 25 cr. to upto Rs 50 cr. 7 days to 14 days 2.90 2.90 15 days to 45 days 2.90 2.90 46 days to 90 days 2.90 2.90 91 days to 180 days 2.90 2.90 181 days to 270 days 3.05 3.05 271 days & above and

less than 1 year 3.05 3.05 1 year 3.80 3.80 Above 1 Year and upto 2 Years 3.60 3.60 Above 2 Years and upto 3 Years 3.60 3.60 Above 3 Years and upto 5 Years 3.60 3.60 Above 5 Years and upto 10 Years ** **

Interest Rates for Domestic Term Deposits & NRO Deposits of Above Rs 50 Crores to upto Rs.100 Crores & above Rs 100 Crores (Fresh & Renewal) (w.e.f. 14.12.2021)

Tenors Amount of Deposit Per receipt Above Rs 50 cr. to upto Rs 100cr. 7 days to 14 days 2.90 15 days to 45 days 2.90 46 days to 90 days 2.90 91 days to 180 days 2.90 181 days to 270 days 3.05 271 days & above and

less than 1 year 3.05 1 year 3.80 Above 1 Year and upto 2 Years 3.60 Above 2 Years and upto 3 Years 3.60 Above 3 Years and upto 5 Years 3.60 Above 5 Years and upto 10 Years **

Interest Rates for Domestic Term Deposits & NRO Deposits of Above Rs.100 Crores (Fresh & Renewal) (w.e.f. 14.12.2021)

Tenors Amount of Deposit Per receipt Above Rs 100 cr. to upto Rs 500cr. Above Rs 500 cr. to upto Rs 1000cr. Above Rs 1000 cr. 7 days to 14 days 2.90 2.90 2.90 15 days to 45 days 2.90 2.90 2.90 46 days to 90 days 2.90 2.90 2.90 91 days to 180 days 2.90 2.90 2.90 181 days to 270 days 3.05 3.05 3.05 271 days & above and

less than 1 year 3.05 3.05 3.05 1 year 3.80 3.80 3.80 Above 1 Year and upto 2 Years 3.60 3.60 3.60 Above 2 Years and upto 3 Years 3.60 3.60 3.60 Above 3 Years and upto 5 Years 3.60 3.60 3.60 Above 5 Years and upto 10 Years ** ** **

It may be mentioned here that a couple of days ago, State Bank of India raised the interest rates on the Domestic Bulk Term Deposits on Rs 2 Crore and above. The new interest rates on Domestic Bulk Term Deposits is effective from 15 December 2021.

