Bank Of India Launches Mobile-Omni Neo Bank App, To Offer Over 200 Services To Customers

New Delhi: Public sector bank Bank Of India has unveiled Universal App named “BOI Mobile-Omni Neo Bank” during celebration of its 118th Foundation day.

BOI Mobile-Omni Neo Bank app will offers more than 200 services to customers said the bank.

"This application will make our customers to enjoy 360 degree banking facilities along with investments, payments/ remittances, shopping and managing all accounts seamlessly. The bank has implemented new-age adaptive authentication to enhance the security and authentication framework for customers," BOI said in a statement.

It added, "The BOI Mobile-Omni Neo Bank App represents a significant step forward in enhancing customer experience and convenience, reaffirming Bank’s commitment to deliver all banking facilities digitally."

State-owned BOI reported a nearly three-fold jump in net profit to Rs 1,551 crore in the June quarter due to a decline in bad loans. The Mumbai-based lender had posted a net profit of Rs 561 crore in the year-ago period. The total income in the first quarter of the current fiscal rose to Rs 15,821 crore as against Rs 11,124 crore in the same period a year ago, Bank of India said in a regulatory filing.