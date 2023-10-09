Bank Of India Launches Upgraded Savings Accounts --Check Offers, Accidental Coverage And Other Details

Mumbai: Public Sector Lender Bank of India (BOI) on Monday announced the launch of Upgraded Savings Accounts for all segments which covers salaried employees, households, individuals, youth etc.

"The upgraded Savings Accounts now comes with Group Personal Accident Death Insurance Cover which goes as high as up to Rs 1.50 Lakhs, air accidental insurance of up to Rs 1 lakh, concessional locker facility for Gold & Diamond SB A/C holder and free for Platinum SB A/C holder, International Debit Cum ATM card with global access/ acceptance, concessional rate of interest on Retail Loan, waiver of processing charges on Retail Loans, free issuance of Credit Cards, higher usage limit up to Rs 5 lakh on POS & free issuance of Credit Cards with varied AQB," the company said in a release.

Rajneesh Karnatak MD & CEO of the Bank, launcing the upgraded Savings Accounts said that the Bank is poised to grow its Savings Customers base with these newly upgraded Savings Accounts which is now enriched with finest features, concessions & insurance cover.

He further added, "bank’s e-platform for on-boarding Savings Customers is doing well and this upgrade of Savings Accounts will appeal to the potential customers which in turn will increase the digital on-boarding of new customers. Bank with its healthy CASA ratio is now heading towards broad basing of customers from all strata of the society. We are sure that upgraded Savings Account which now takes a very good care of savings, convenience, protection & insurance need of our customers along with attractive features in the form of various concessions."

BOI said that these features are offered to our existing as well as new customers which are on-boarded to the Bank from any platforms.