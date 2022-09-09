Bank Service Charges: These 7 services of the bank are not available for free, their money is collected from your pocket

New Delhi: Everyone uses banking service. These facilities are available both online and offline. Be it SMS of transactions, IMPS fund transfer, check clearance or ATM withdrawal facility, no facility is completely free. For all the services, the bank definitely takes some charge from its customers. Let us tell you about those 7 services for which money is collected from your pocket.

Cash transaction

Every bank provides the facility of cash transactions, but this transaction can be done only up to a certain limit. If you do cash transactions more than that fixed limit, then you have to pay a charge for this. This charge varies for each bank according to its rules. Usually in a government bank it ranges from 20 to 100 rupees.

Minimum Balance

The balance in the bank account has to be maintained up to a certain limit. If you have less than that amount in your account, then you have to pay a minimum balance charge. For example, it is necessary to have a minimum balance of 10000 in the account in HDFC Bank, if the amount is less than this, then you will be charged for it. The limit of minimum balance in all banks and the limit of charge for not maintaining it is different.

IMPS Charges

All banks have made NEFT and RTGS transactions free for customers, but most banks still charge for IMPS transactions. This charge can range from Rs 1 to Rs 25.

Check

If your check is up to Rs 1 lakh, then you do not have to pay any charge to the bank, but more than this, you have to pay a clearance charge. This charge is 150 rupees. On the other hand, if we talk about checks, only 10 checks are provided free of cost by SBI for savings account, for more checks you have to pay a price.

ATM Transaction

The facility of withdrawing cash from ATM is also available for free only for a specified time. The bank levies a charge on the number of transactions exceeding the specified number. The amount charged by each bank is different. Most of the banks charge up to Rs 20-50 for this.

SMS

The bank sends you an alert message when money is credited or debited in your account. Banks also charge you for this. But most people do not know about it because this charge is very small. It is around Rs 5 per month in Axis Bank and Rs 15 for every quarter in ICICI. Thus the charge is different for different banks.

Card replacement

If you have lost your debit card, then you have to pay a charge to get another card. This charge can range from Rs 50 to Rs 500. Different charges have been prescribed by each bank.