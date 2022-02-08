Bank Strike, Bank Holidays February 2022: Bank branches to remain closed for 11 days in coming days, here's the list

New Delhi: If you have any important banking work, you must note down the important days during which bank branches may remain closed in several parts of the country.

Though banking activities on mobile and internet will remain uninterrupted, several bank branches will remain closed on account of bank holidays and the upcoming proposed strike by banking associations in the coming weeks of this month.

Bank unions have called for a two-day strike on February 23 and February 24. However, you must note that the banks will NOT be closed for 11 days in all states or regions. This is the total number of days when banks in different parts of the country will remain closed for state-observed holidays and banking strike. For instance banks will be closed for Guru Ravidas Jayanti in Chandigarh, Himachal, Haryana and Punjab but in Tamil Nadu it will NOT be closed.

Chek out the list

February 12- Second saturday of the month

13 February-Sunday

15 February-Hazrat Ali Jayanti/Louis-Ngai-Ni (Banks closed in Uttar Pradesh and Manipur)

16 February-Guru Ravidas Jayanti (Banks closed in Chandigarh, Himachal, Haryana and Punjab)

February 18-Dol Yatra (Banks closed in West Bengal)

February 19-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (Banks closed in Maharashtra)

February 20-Sunday

February 23-Bank strike

February 24-Bank strike

26 February-Fourth saturday of the month

February 27-Sunday

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.

