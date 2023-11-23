trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2691426
6 Days Nationwide Bank Strike In December, Branches Likely To Remain Closed On These Dates Next Month

All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA) has called for 6 days nationwide bank strike to oppose outsourcing of permanent jobs and demanded adequate recruitment of staffs in banks.

New Delhi: Bank branches will remain closed for upto 6 days in December owing to bank strikes being called by banking union. The All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA) has announced that it will go on strike on various days in the month of December 2023, demanding adequate recruitment and opposing outsourcing of permanent jobs.

AIBEA general secretary C H Venkatachalam had pointed out via his tweet that unemployement has risen significantly since 2019 to 2023, demanding adequate reqruitment in all banks and opposed outsourcing of regular jobs

AIBEA said that in the month of December 2023, the banking association will go on for 6 days strike. Check out the following dates:

December 4: There will be an all India bank strike in Punjab National Bank (PNB), Punjab and Sindh Bank and State Bank of India (SBI)

December 5: There will be an all India bank strike in Bank of Baroda and Bank of India

December 6: There will be an all India bank strike in Canara Bank and Central Bank of India

December 7: There will be an all India bank strike in Indian Bank and UCO Bank

December 8: There will be an all India bank strike in Union Bank of India and Bank of Maharashtra

December 11: There will be an all India bank strike in all Private Banks

As per AIEBA notification employees of both government and private banks will be part of the strike nationwide. 

