trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2711099
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
BANK HOLIDAY

Banks Closed Or Open On January 22 - Monday? Finance Ministry Says This

There has been a suspense over whether the banks will be open or closed on January 22 which is Monday.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Jan 18, 2024, 09:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Banks Closed Or Open On January 22 - Monday? Finance Ministry Says This

A grand preparation is underway for the Ram Lalla's consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. Several states have already announced holidays and a dry day on January 22. Uttar Pradesh has even prohibited the sale of meat on January 22. The Central government today announced a half-day holiday for its employees. In a notification, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said that all Central government offices, central institutions and central industrial establishments throughout India will be closed for half day till 2.30 hours on 22nd January to enable employees to participate in the Ram temple consecration celebrations.

Now, there has been a suspense over whether the banks will be open or closed on January 22 which is Monday. The Ministry of Finance issued a notice today ending the suspense. It said that all Public Sector Banks/Public Sector Insurance Companies/Public Sector Financial Institutions and Regional Rural Banks would be closed till 2:30 pm on 22nd January on the occasion of pran pratishtha of Ayodhya Ram Temple. This means banks will also observe the half-day holiday on Monday, January 22. 

The finance ministry said that the DoPT order will apply to all public sector banks, public sector insurance companies, public sector financial institutions and regional rural banks. This means, even LIC offices will be closed and you may not be able to pay your premiums before 2.30 pm. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Hindu-Muslim...everyone's happy over Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan in 'extreme fear' after Iran's drone attacks
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Mandir: Ram Lala Idol First Look
DNA Video
DNA: France Bans Imam Entry
DNA Video
DNA: Why propaganda before Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha?
DNA Video
DNA: Has the system failed in West Bengal?
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi begins 11-day ‘anushthan’ for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
DNA Video
DNA: Will Atal Setu become a boon for Mumbai?
DNA Video
DNA: All about Atal Setu Bridge
DNA Video
DNA: Sting Operation on trade of fake medicines