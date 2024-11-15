Banks Holiday Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024: Branches To Be Closed In THESE States Today
Bank holiday on 15 November 2024 on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti and Kartik Purnima.
New Delhi: Bank branches in a few states will remain closed today (Friday 15 November 2024) account of Guru Nanak Jayanti and Kartik Purnima as per the RBI holiday list.
Bank Holiday In THESE States On 15 November 2024
Banks in Mizoram, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Hyderabad – Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland, Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Srinagar for Guru Nanak Jayanti, Karthika Purnima, Rahas Purnima.
November 2024 Bank Holiday List
Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan)/Deepawali/Kut/Kannada Rajyothsava: November 1
Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Balipadyami/Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Govardhan Pooja/Vikram Samvant New Year Day: November 2
Chhath (Evening Arghya): November 7
Chhath (Morning Arghya)/Wangala Festival: November 8
Egaas-Bagwaal: November 12
Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima/Rahas Purnima: November 15
Kanakadasa Jayanti: November 18
Seng Kutsnem: November 23
Furthermore, these are the number of days when banks will be closed for weekends
Sunday: November 3, 10, 17, 24
Second Saturday: November 9
Fourth Saturday: November 23
Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.
