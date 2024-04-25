Banks, Schools Holiday Tomorrow: Educational, Financial Institution Shut Due To Lok Sabha Election 2024 In These Areas
Since tomorrow is Friday, the financial institutions in these 88 seats will remain closed for three consecutive days - from Friday to Sunday.
A total of 88 Parliamentary seats are going to the polls in the second phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The voting will be held between 7 am to 6 pm tomorrow. Due to this, the banks, other financial institutions, schools, colleges and educational institutions across these parliamentary constituencies will remain closed. However, the services will be open in other parts of the country. Since tomorrow is Friday, the financial institutions in these 88 seats will remain closed for three consecutive days - from Friday to Sunday.
Below is the list of constituencies/areas where the banks and schools will be closed:
Assam: Karimganj, Silchar, Mangaldoi, Nawgong, Kaliabor
Bihar: Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia, Bhagalpur, Banka
Chhattisgarh: Rajnandgaon, Mahasamund, Kanker
Jammu and Kashmir: Jammu
Karnataka: Udupi Chikamagalur, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Mandya, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Chikballapur, Kolar
Kerala: Kasaragod, Kannur, Vatakara, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Ponnani, Palakkad, Alathur, Thrissur, Chalakudy, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Mavelikkara, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, Attingal, Thiruvananthapuram
Madhya Pradesh: Tikamgarh, Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna, Rewa, Hoshangabad, Betul
Maharashtra: Buldhana, Akola, Amravati (SC), Wardha, Yavatmal-Washim, Hingoli, Nanded, Parbhani
Manipur: Outer Manipur)
Rajasthan: Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota, Jhalawar-Baran
Tripura: Tripura East
Uttar Pradesh: Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, Aligarh, Mathura, Bulandshahr
West Bengal: Darjeeling, Raiganj, Balurghat
So, if you are a resident of these areas, then don't head to banks tomorrow and wait till Monday for the institutions to open.
