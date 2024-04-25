Advertisement
Banks, Schools Holiday Tomorrow: Educational, Financial Institution Shut Due To Lok Sabha Election 2024 In These Areas

Since tomorrow is Friday, the financial institutions in these 88 seats will remain closed for three consecutive days - from Friday to Sunday. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Apr 25, 2024, 08:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
A total of 88 Parliamentary seats are going to the polls in the second phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The voting will be held between 7 am to 6 pm tomorrow. Due to this, the banks, other financial institutions, schools, colleges and educational institutions across these parliamentary constituencies will remain closed. However, the services will be open in other parts of the country. Since tomorrow is Friday, the financial institutions in these 88 seats will remain closed for three consecutive days - from Friday to Sunday. 

Below is the list of constituencies/areas where the banks and schools will be closed:

Assam: Karimganj, Silchar, Mangaldoi, Nawgong, Kaliabor

Bihar: Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia, Bhagalpur, Banka

Chhattisgarh: Rajnandgaon, Mahasamund, Kanker

Jammu and Kashmir: Jammu

Karnataka: Udupi Chikamagalur, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Mandya, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Chikballapur, Kolar

Kerala: Kasaragod, Kannur, Vatakara, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Ponnani, Palakkad, Alathur, Thrissur, Chalakudy, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Mavelikkara, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, Attingal, Thiruvananthapuram

Madhya Pradesh: Tikamgarh, Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna, Rewa, Hoshangabad, Betul

Maharashtra: Buldhana, Akola, Amravati (SC), Wardha, Yavatmal-Washim, Hingoli, Nanded, Parbhani

Manipur: Outer Manipur)

Rajasthan: Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota, Jhalawar-Baran

Tripura: Tripura East

Uttar Pradesh: Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, Aligarh, Mathura, Bulandshahr

West Bengal: Darjeeling, Raiganj, Balurghat

So, if you are a resident of these areas, then don't head to banks tomorrow and wait till Monday for the institutions to open. 

