Banks To Be Closed For Upto 6 Days During Diwali, Other Regional Festivals; Check State-Wise Bank Holiday, Long Weekend List

New Delhi: Since the festivities are around the corners, banks in several states will be closed during the coming week. Additionally, Second Saturday and Sunday falling this week, some states will have a long weekend holiday too.

Upto 6 Days Bank Holiday --Long Weekends

Combined with regional festivities and weekend, banks will remain closed for upto 6 days in the week ahead. Though bank branches will be closed, online banking services will continue to operate seamlessly, so that you can perform transactions, check balances, and carry out essential banking tasks effortlessly from the convenience of your home or while on the move.

Also, the banks will not be closed for 6 straight days --these are the total number of days when banks in various states will remain closed.

As per the official Reserve Bank of India (RBI) list of holidays for November, banks in various cities across the nation will be for diverse festivals and national events.

Wangala Festival: November 10

Second Saturday: November 11

Sunday: November 12

Govardhan Pooja/Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Diwali: November 13

Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Deepavali/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Laxmi Puja: November 14

Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Ningol Chakkouba/Bhratridwitiya: November 15

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.

Holidays of the mentioned days will be observed in various regions according to the state declared holidays, however for the gazetted holidays, banks will be closed all over the country.