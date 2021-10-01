Banks to remain closed for 21 days in total in October 2021, check out important dates

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has mentioned some days when the banking operations will remain closed in the month of October 2021, although online banking activities will continue to work.

Before visiting your bank branch in the month of October, you must note down the list of important days during which banks will remain closed.

Banks will remain closed for total 21 days in the month of October-- while some are as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar list, the remaining days are that of weekends. However banking activities in different states may vary from each other.

However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.

Here is an elaborate list of bank holidays falling in the month of October 2021. Check out the list.

Full list of bank holidays in October 2021:

October 1 - Half Yearly Closing of Bank Accounts (Sikkim)

October 2 - Gandhi Jayanti (Pan India)

October 3 - Sunday

October 6 - Mahalaya Amavasye (West Bengal, Tripura, Karnataka)

October 7 - Mera Chaoren Houba of Lainingthou Sanamahi (Tripura, West Bengal, Meghalaya)

October 9 - 2nd Saturday

October 10 - Sunday

October 12 - Durga Puja (Maha Saptami) / (West Bengal, Tripura)

October 13 - Durga Puja (Maha Ashtami) / (West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Manipur, Tripura, Assam )

October 14 - Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Navami)/Ayutha Pooja (West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Puducherry, Odisha, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Kerala, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Bihar, Assam)

October 15 - Durga Puja/Dasara/Dusshera (Vijaya Dashmi) / (National except for Manipur, Himachal Pradesh)

October 16 - Durga Puja (Dasain) / (Sikkim)

October 17 - Sunday

October 18 - Kati Bihu (Assam)

October 19 - Id-E-Milad/Eid-e-Miladunnabi/Milad-i-Sherif (Prophet Mohammad’s Birthday)/Baravafat (Nation except for Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Jammu, Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand )

October 20 - Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday/Lakshmi Puja/Id-E-Milad (Tripura, Punjab, West Bengal, Karnataka, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh)

October 22 - Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi (Jammu and Kashmir )

October 23 - 4th Saturday

October 24 - Sunday

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Holidays of the mentioned days will be observed in various regions according to the state declared holidays, however for the gazetted holidays, banks will be closed all over the country.

If you keep a track of these holidays, you would be able to plan bank transaction activities in a better way. For long weekends, you can even plan your holidays well.