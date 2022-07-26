NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
Beware of Instant loan App fraud! State Bank of India shares 6 safety tips

Cautioning against such loan fraudsters, State Bank of India has shared 6 safety tips, that one must excersise while opting for quick loans.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 03:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Lately, there have been a host of reports on how Loan application frauds and racket groups are duping people of their hard earned money in the name of providing hassle-free loan.

Cautioning against such loan fraudsters, State Bank of India has shared 6 safety tips, that one must excersise while opting for quick loans.

"Please refrain from clicking on suspicious links or giving your information to a company posing as a Bank or Financial Company. Report cybercrimes on - https://cybercrime.gov.in," tweeted SBI.

The 6 Safety tips shared by SBI are the following

1. Check the authenticity of an app before downloading

2. Do not click on suspicious links.

3. Avoid using unauthorised apps that might steal your data.

4. Check the app permission settings to secure your data from getting stolen.

5. Report suspicious money lending apps to the local police authorities.

6. Visit https://bank.sbi for all your financial needs

