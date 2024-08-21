Bharat Bandh: Are Banks And Post Offices Open Today? Check List of Holidays

Bharat Bandh: As we know, the Reservation Bachao Sangharsh Samiti has called for a Bharat Bandh today, August 21, 2024, in response to the recent Supreme Court verdict on SC/ST reservations. Amid the potential nationwide impact of the protest, there is uncertainty about whether banks and post offices are open today.

It is important to note that bank branches and post offices are open today, August 21, 2024, across the country. Banks will be closed for a total of 13 days in August, including the second and fourth Saturdays.

As per RBI guidelines, bank holidays are categorised under three groups: 'Negotiable Instruments Act', 'Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday', and 'Banks’ Closing of Accounts'.

List of Bank Holidays In August:

August 20: Banks will be closed in Kerala for Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi.

August 24: Nationwide bank closure for the fourth Saturday of the month.

August 25: All banks will be closed for the weekend.

August 26: Banks will be closed in Gujarat, Odisha, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, and Srinagar for Janmashtami or Krishna Jayanthi.

Post Office Holiday In August:

On the other hand, the Post offices in India are closed on 15th August in observance of Independence Day, a national holiday celebrating the country's freedom. Adding further, on 26th August 2024, post offices will remain closed for Janmashtami, a significant Hindu festival commemorating the birth of Lord Krishna.

According to news reports, government offices, schools, and colleges will remain open. Adding further, essential services such as ambulance services, emergency services, hospitals, and medical facilities will continue to operate without interruption. Pharmacies will also remain open, and police services will stay active to ensure public safety.

The Bharat Bandh has garnered support from various social and political organisations across the country. SC/ST groups in Rajasthan have been particularly vocal, and their participation is expected to be significant. The protest has also found backing from political leaders who have expressed concern over the potential long-term implications of the Supreme Court’s ruling.