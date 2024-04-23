BharatPe One All-In-One Payment Device Launched, Integrates POS, QR, Speaker Into One Device

New Delhi: Fintech company BharatPe on Tuesday announced the launch of BharatPe One –an all-in-one payment product that integrates POS, QR, and speaker into one device.

“This innovative product is designed to streamline transactions for merchants, offering versatile payment acceptance options including dynamic and static QR code, tap-and-pay and traditional card payment options, across a wide range of debit and credit cards,” BharatPe said in a statement .

The company said that it plans to launch the product in 100+ cities in the first phase. It will further scale it to 450+ cities over the course of the next 6 months.

With real-time transaction updates and instant voice payment confirmation, BharatPe One offers a smooth and hassle-free experience for both merchants and customers alike, BharatPe said.

Equipped with a high-definition touchscreen display, 4G and Wi-Fi connectivity, and powered by the latest Android operating system, BharatPe One delivers enhanced performance and security, the company added.

With user-friendly interface, portable design, and comprehensive transaction dashboards, BharatPe One caters to the diverse needs of the offline merchants, it further said.

“We have received an overwhelming response from our merchants in the pilot phase and we reckon that this will be another game changer for the digital payments ecosystem, further consolidating our position as a trailblazer in the fintech industry,” RijishRaghavan, Chief Business Officer- PoS Solutions, BharatPe said.