BHIM UPI

BHIM UPI transactions more than double to 273 crore in March

In March 2020, around 125 crore transactions took place through BHIM UPI.

New Delhi: The number of transactions through BHIM UPI more than doubled to 273 crore in March 2021, according to the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) data released on Thursday.

In March 2020, around 125 crore transactions took place through BHIM UPI.

The value of UPI transactions during the month stood at Rs 5,04,886 crore against that of Rs 2,06,462 crore in the year-ago month.

In February 2021, the number of BHIM UPI transactions were 229 crore valued at Rs 4,25,062 crore.

The real time settlement with IMPS carried out 36.31 crore transactions worth Rs 3,27,234.43 crore in March 2021.

Of the others, the Bharat Billpay transactions were 3.52 crore of Rs 5,195.76 crore during the month and the transactions through NETC FASTag for automatic toll collection at toll plazas stood at 19.32 crore worth Rs 3,086.32 crore, the NPCI data showed. 

