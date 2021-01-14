Big Aadhaar card update! Is your Aadhaar linked with your mobile? Know why it becomes very important after January 16

New Delhi: Bringing respite to the people who have been eagerly waiting for the COVID-19 vaccine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi this week had announced that the central government will bear the expenses of vaccinating nearly three crore healthcare and frontline workers in the first round.

As the world's biggest vaccination exercise, which begins from January 16, it will also be very important that people have their mobile number linked to Aadhaar.

The Prime Minister had said that the most important factor in this vaccination drive is the identification and monitoring of those who need to be vaccinated.

For this, Co-Win digital platform has been created, Modi said, adding that beneficiaries will be identified with the help of Aadhaar and timely second dosage for them will also be ensured. After a person receives the first dose of vaccination, Co-Win will immediately generate a digital vaccination certificate. This certificate will also act as a reminder for the second dose, after which, a final certificate will be given.

The all the important information regarding the vaccination will be sent to the Aadhaar users registered mobile number.

Aadhaar card is one of the most important documents that can be used for several useful purpose. In the backdrop of Covid-19 pandemic, Aadhaar issuing body Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has annouced a major update that people can now make changes in their Aadhaar details from the comfort of their home. They can do it online, without having to go to any Aadhaar Kendra.

Although, for some other facilities, mentioned by UIDAI, you will have to go to Aadhaar Center and get the changes done. Linking your mobile number with Aadhaar is one such activity for which you will have to visit the Aadhaar office. If you have not registered your Mobile number while enrolling for Aadhaar, you are required to visit a Permanent Enrolment Centre to get it registered.

To link your mobile, you will only need a self-attested copy of your Aadhar card and no other document like address proof or identity proof.