ICICI Bank

Big blow to ICICI Bank customers! Service charge on savings a/c, ATM Transaction Charges to be hiked from January 01, check new rates here

Check out the new rates on  ICICI Bank's Service and ATM Transaction charges from January 01.

Big blow to ICICI Bank customers! Service charge on savings a/c, ATM Transaction Charges to be hiked from January 01, check new rates here

New Delhi: Private sector lender ICICI Bank has announced that it is going to revise the Service charge on the ICICI Bank Savings Accounts with effect from 01 January 2022.

The bank has also announced revision in ATM Transaction Charges - Domestic Savings Account holders from January 01.

For Transactions at ICICI Bank ATMs/Cash Recycler Machines (cash withdrawals) the first 5 financial transactions are free in a month; thereafter, Rs 20 per financial transaction. However, post the revision in ATM Transaction Charges, first 5 financial transactions are free in a month; thereafter, Rs 21 per financial transaction will be charged.

All Non-Financial transactions are free. (Financial transaction includes - Cash Withdrawal and Non-Financial transactions include - Balance Inquiry, Mini-statement & PIN change).

On the ATM Interchange (Transactions at Non ICICI Bank ATMs) First 3 transactions (inclusive of financial and non-financial) in 6 metro locations (Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad), in a month are free. First 5 transactions (inclusive of financial and non-financial) at all other locations in a month are free. 

Maximum 5 transactions are free in a month, with a cap of 3 free transactions, in 6 metro locations. Thereafter, Rs 20 per financial transaction and Rs 8.50 per nonfinancial transaction. However, post the revision in ATM Transaction Charges Rs 21 per financial transaction and Rs 8.50 per nonfinancial transaction.

