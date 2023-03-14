Big Change In SBI Credit Card Rules After Next 2 Days, To Impact Your Pocket --Check Details

The fees and charges for the SBI Credit Card have been updated by State Bank of India Cards & Payment Services. The new SBI Credit Card fees will take effect on March 17, 2023.

Starting on March 17, 2023, the SBI Processing Fee would increase from Rs 99 plus applicable taxes to Rs 199 plus applicable taxes.

In an email to clients, SBI Cards stated that rates on SBI Credit Cards would be revised as of 17th March 2023. "Please note that charges on your SBI Credit Card will be revised w.e.f 17th Mar'23" an email from SBI Cards to customers said.

It is to be recalled that SBI Cards & Payment Services updated some regulations for its SimplyCLICK Cardholders, and those changes will take effect in January 2023.



Two rules regarding the redemption of gift cards and reward points will change in the new year of 2023, according to the State Bank of India Cards & Payment Services website. The Cleartrip voucher given to SimplyCLICK Cardholders upon hitting an online expenditure milestone must be used in a single purchase starting on January 6, 2023, and it cannot be combined with any other offer or voucher. For additional information, SBI Cards & Payment Services had stated.



The policies governing Reward Points on purchases made online through SimplyCLICK/SimplyCLICK at Amazon.in will also change as of January 1.



"Accrual of 10X Reward Points on online spends at Amazon.in with SimplyCLICK/SimplyCLICK Advantage SBI Card will be revised to 5X Reward Points w.e.f 01 Jan’23. Your card will continue to accrue 10X Reward Points on online spends at Apollo 24X7, BookMyShow, Cleartrip , EazyDiner, Lenskart & Netmeds."