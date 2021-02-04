हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
EPFO

Big EPFO update! Electronic facility for Principal Employers launched: Here are the benefits

Big EPFO update! Electronic facility for Principal Employers launched: Here are the benefits

New Delhi: Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has launched electronic facility for PRINCIPAL EMPLOYERS to view EPF compliances of their contractors.

The EPFO electronic facility for PRINCIPAL EMPLOYERS allows them 4 sets of functionality as mentioned below.

- Now, EPFO registered employer engaging employees through contractor(s) can add the details of contractor(s) and contract employees at EPFO's unified portal

- PRINCIPAL EMPLOYERS (PE) not registered with EPFO can register on unified portal to recieve login/password to add details of their contractor(s) and contract employees

- On adding contractor's details, PE can view through their login the employee wise remittance made by contractors through ECR.

- PE can now ensure their contractor(s) enroll all contract workers and remit EPF contribution through ECR

Meanwhile, for regular EPFO subscribers, the regulatory body has made checking of balance easier from the comfort of home. EPFO subscribers can do so using four different ways --check PF balance using SMS, online, missed call and UMANG App.

Know how to check EPF account balance ONLINE

Log on to epfindia.gov.in 
Feed in your UAN number, password and captcha code 
Click on the e-Passbook
Once you file all the details, you will land up on a new page
Now open member id 
Now you can see the total EPF balance in your account

How to check EPF balance through UMANG App 

Click on EPFO. 
Click on Employee Centric Services
Click on the View Passbook option 
Feed in your UAN number and password
You will get OTP on your registered mobile number
Now you can now check your EPF balance

How to check EPF balance through SMS

Apart from the mobile number, the members registered on the UAN portal may get their PF details by sending an SMS from their registered mobile numbers. For this, you are required to SMS ‘EPFOHO UAN’ to 7738299899.

How to check EPF balance through MISSED Call

EPFO subscribers, registered on the UAN portal, may get their PF details available with the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation by giving a missed call at 011-22901406 from their mobile number registered with UAN. 

