Big EPFO update! Link Aadhaar with PF account from June 1 or face huge financial loss

New Delhi: Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has made some changes in the rules for its PF account holders and failing to adhere to the rule will majorly affect your EPF contribution. The new rules will be applicable from June 1,2021.

Linking of PF account with Aadhaar

According to the new EPFO rule, every account holder should have his or her PF account linked to the Aadhaar Card. It will be the responsibility of the employer to ask the employees to verify their PF account. If by June 1, the employees fail to do so, then they may suffer several losses --one such being that the employer contribution to the PF account may also be stopped. A notification in this regard has also been released by EPFO.

What is the new rule all about?

The EPFO ​​has implemented new rules under section 142 of the Social Security Code 2020. The regulatory body has clearly instructed the employers that from June 1, if a PF account is not linked to Aadhaar or UAN is not Aadhaar verified, then its ECR-Electronic Challan cum Return will not be filled.

This means, though employees can see their own PF account contribution, they will not be able to get the employer's share.

How to link EPF account with Aadhaar

Login to your EPF account at the unified member portal

Click on the “KYC” option in the “Manage” section

You can select the details (PAN, Bank Account, Aadhar etc) which you want to link with UAN

Fill in the requisite fields

Now click on the “Save” option