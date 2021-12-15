हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
State Bank of India

Big jolt to SBI customers! Bank announces revision in loan interest rates

SBI has announced a revision in base and lending rates. 

Big jolt to SBI customers! Bank announces revision in loan interest rates

New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) has announced a revision in base and lending rates. The largest public sector bank has increased the Base rates by 0.10 per cent while the prime lending rate has been hiked by 0.10 per cent. 

The latest revisions in the rates are all set to impact SBI customers who had taken a loan on floating interest rates from the bank. The new rates have come into effect from Wednesday i.e. today (December 15). 

With the latest revision, the new Base rate after an increase of 0.10 per cent is now 7.55 per cent. On the other hand, the Prime lending rate now stands at 12.30 per cent today after 0.10 per cent, according to a report by ZeeBiz. 

The increase in the base rate will have a direct impact on the customers of SBI, as borrowers will now have to pay a higher amount of interest charged by the state-owned bank. 

The minimum Base rate on loans is fixed by the Reserve Bank of India. Banks operating in India are not allowed to offer loans at interest rates below the Base rate decided by the RBI in the country. 

Moreover, SBI has clarified that the bank has made no change to the marginal cost of lending rate for all borrowers, despite an increase in the Base rate and the prime lending rate. Also Read: Cabinet's nod to PLI for semiconductor will strengthen Aatmanirbhar Bharat Programme: PM Modi

SBI has also notified the changes in the Bank rates on its official website. Borrowers can check the portal to better understand how the latest increase in the base and prime lending rates will have an impact on their pockets. Also Read: MedPlus IPO subscribed 52.59 times on last day of offer: Check latest subscription status

