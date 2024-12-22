Big KYC Update! Key Identity Proofs To Be Masked In CKYC Starting January 20 To Prevent Fraud

New Delhi: The government has extended the deadline for masking sensitive KYC details in the Central KYC Records Registry (CKYCRR) to January 20, 2025. This has been done to protect personal information and prevent misuse. This means important details like your Aadhaar, PAN, Voter ID, and Driving License numbers will be hidden within the system, making them more secure and reducing the risk of fraud.

Date extension

Banks and financial institutions which are categorised as Regulated Entities (REs) have raised concerns about the swift rollout of certain measures and requested more time to implement them. In response, the Central Know Your Customer (CKYC) has extended the deadline for masking KYC identifier documents from December 16, 2024 to January 20, 2025.

The Central KYC Records Registry has announced that the implementation of masking KYC identifiers has been postponed. Initially set to go live on December 16, 2024, at 8:00 PM, the new deadline is now January 20, 2025, at 8:00 PM. This decision was made in response to requests from various reporting entities, according to an official statement dated December 16, 2024.

How your data will be protected

Starting January 20, 2025, the updates system will improve data security by showing only the last four digits of KYC identifier documents like Aadhar, PAN, Voter ID and Driving License while keeping the rest of the details hidden.

In an official communication dated October 17, 2024, the Central KYC Records Registry announced new measures to enhance data security. According to the statement, “To enhance data security, the KYC Identifier shall now only be available to registered reporting entities (REs) when the KYC record is successfully downloaded from CKYCRR using an authentication factor.

In the KYC search response and confirmed match responses received during the new KYC record generation (KYC Upload) process, the KYC identifier shall be masked, and a CKYC reference ID that is unique to each KYC identifier shall be provided.

What is Masked KYC?

Masked KYC is a process that safeguards sensitive customer information in records shared through CKYCRR. Instead of showing the complete KYC identifier, only the last four digits will be visible. This ensures better privacy and reduces the risk of unauthorized access. Registered entities can still retrieve full KYC records using a unique CKYC Reference ID assigned to each record.