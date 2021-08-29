Big relief for taxpayers! Several form filing deadlines for Income Tax Return extended till September 30

New Delhi: In yet another sigh of relief for taxpayers, the Income Tax department has extended the last date for filing of several forms required for the filing of Income Tax Returns to September 30, 2021, from the previous deadline of August 31, 2021.

An official release of the Income Tax department said, “Considering the difficulties being faced in issuing and amending Form no 3, which is a prerequisite for making payment by the declarant under Vivad se Vishwas Act, it has been decided to extend the last date of payment of the amount (without any additional amount) to 30th September 2021."

On consideration of difficulties reported by taxpayers & other stakeholders in electronic filing of certain Forms under the IT Act,1961, CBDT has further extended the due dates for electronic filing of such Forms. CBDT Circular No.16/2021 dated 29.08.2021 issued. pic.twitter.com/iOadU8ImUQ — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) August 29, 2021

The department also pointed out that the latest changes in the extension of the deadline for filing Income Tax Returns (ITR) have been made under section 3 of The Direct Tax Vivad se Vishwas Act 2020, MoneyControl reported.

The extension in the last date for filing the Income Tax Returns (ITR) has come after several taxpayers complained of glitches in the new Income Tax portal, citing inabilities in filing ITR.

Taking note of the faults in the new Income Tax Portal, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had summoned Infosys CEO, Salil Parekh. Notably, the government had given the contract of developing the income tax portal to Infosys.

The Finance Minister has given time to Infosys till September 15 to fix all the glitches in the Income Tax portal. She has now demanded that whatever issues that taxpayers are currently facing with the current functionalities of the new Income Tax portal should be resolved by the team by 15th September, 2021 so that taxpayers and professionals can work seamlessly on the portal.