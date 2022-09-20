Big update on Kisan Credit Card! THESE farmers will get KCC by sitting at home; check details

New Delhi: For the economical welfare and support of the farmers of the country, there are many schemes going on, whose direct benefits are being extended to far-flung farmers. For instance, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, subsidised diesel schemes and many more. Following suit, a Kisan Credit Card (KCC) Yojana is run by the government to give loans to marginalised farmers.

Two banks have made such an announcement that farmers will definitely be happy to hear that now they will not have to go to the bank for KCC. But this facility is not available for all farmers. Wondering to know who will get the benefit from this facility? Here is the answer to your curiosity. (Also Read: National pension scheme: How to invest in NPS plan, know benefits)

The benefits of the KCC are approximately known to every farmer. This is for everyone either who knows the benefits or those who do not know the benefits of this card. The farmers of the country can take loans with the help of this card at a very low-interest rate. It has many other advantages as well. (Also Read: Taliban announces to ban PUBG in Afghanistan, know WHY)

Union Bank of India and Federal Bank, both started a pilot project. Under this project, they have started giving KCC to the farmers in a digital way. Banks have announced to do away with the requirement of attendance at the bank branch for verification of papers related to agricultural land.

Under the pilot projects, emphasis has been laid on the digitization of banks in rural areas. This project has been started by the Reserve Bank. The public lender Union Bank of India has started a pilot project in the Harda district of Madhya Pradesh. Along with this, Federal Bank has started this project in Chennai. Union Bank officials say that soon it will be implemented across the country.

The government has also mentioned earlier that farmers have to move forward with the changing technology. Farmers do not need to visit the bank for verification of land papers now. The bank itself will verify the agricultural land paper online.