Blockbuster Deal ALERT! Movie Tickets At Rs 99 Across India On THIS Date

New Delhi: This year, National Cinema Day will be observed around the nation with much fanfare. While it was observed on September 23 of the previous year, this year's celebration will take place on October 13. To honor this day, well-known theater companies are cutting movie ticket rates.

National Cinema Day will be observed in an effort to increase movie theater attendance, and moviegoers are giddy with anticipation. One entry to a movie will just cost Rs 99 nationwide.

More than 4,000 movie theaters and chains, including PVR, Inox, Cinepolis, Movie Time, and City Pride, will take part in the event. The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) did, however, tweet about the matter.

National Cinema Day is back on October 13th. Join us at over 4000+ screens across India for an incredible cinematic experience, with movie tickets priced at just Rs. 99. It's the perfect day to enjoy your favorite films with friends and family. #NationalCinemaDay2023 #13October pic.twitter.com/Pe02t9F8rg — Multiplex Association Of India (@MAofIndia) September 21, 2023

National Cinema Day is returning on October 13th, according to the tweet. With movie tickets starting at just Rs 99, join us at more than 4,000 screens across India for an unforgettable cinematic experience. It's the ideal day to watch your favorite movies with loved ones.

The MAI stated in a public statement: "This special occasion brings audiences of all ages together for a day of cinematic bliss, celebrating the incredible success of multiple films at the box office this year." The day, it continued, is a "heartfelt thank you" to those moviegoers who helped make the event a success and a "open invitation to those who haven't returned to their local cinema."