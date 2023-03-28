BREAKING PAN-Aadhaar Linking Deadline Extended: Check New Date, Fees, Penalty And Other Details

New Delhi: Giving the much needed respite to lakhs of Pan Card holders in the country, the Income Tax Department has extended the deadline to link PAN with Aadhaar till 30 June.

"In order to provide some more time to the taxpayers, the date for linking PAN and Aadhaar has been extended to 30th June, 2023, whereby persons can intimate their Aadhaar to the prescribed authority for Aadhaar-PAN linking without facing repercussions. Notification to this effect is being issued separately," said an Income Tax Circular.

Under the provisions of the Income-tax Act, 1961(the ‘Act’) every person who has been allotted a PAN as on 1st July, 2017 and is eligible to obtain Aadhaar Number, is required to intimate his Aadhaar to the prescribed authority on or before 31st March, 2023, on payment of a prescribed fee. Failure to do so shall attract certain repercussions under the Act w.e.f. 1st April, 2023. The date for intimating Aadhaar to the prescribed authority for the purpose of linking PAN and Aadhaar has now been extended to 30th June, 2023.

Last year, the Income Tax Department stated that failure to link a PAN with an Aadhaar by March 31 could result in a penalty of up to Rs 1,000; however, such a PAN would continue to be usable for one more year, until March 2023, for the purposes of filing ITRs, requesting refunds, and other I-T procedures.

The Income Tax Department said that from 1st July, 2023, the PAN of taxpayers who have failed to intimate their Aadhaar, as required, shall become inoperative and the consequences during the period that PAN remains inoperative will be as follows:

1. no refund shall be made against such PANs;

2. interest shall not be payable on such refund for the period during which PAN remains inoperative; and TDS and TCS shall be deducted /collected at higher rate, as provided in the Act.

3. The PAN can be made operative again in 30 days, upon intimation of Aadhaar to the prescribed authority after payment of fee of Rs.1,000.

"Those persons who have been exempted from PAN-Aadhaar linking will not be liable to the consequences mentioned above. This category includes those residing in specified States, a non-resident as per the Act, an individual who is not a citizen of India or individuals of the age of eighty years or more at any time during the previous year," it added.

"It is stated that more than 51 crore PANs have already been linked with Aadhaar till date. PAN can be linked with Aadhaar by accessing the following link https://eportal.incometax.gov.in/iec/foservices/#/pre-login/bl-link-aadhaar, " IT department said.