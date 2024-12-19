Briefly Millionaire! Bihar Student Withdraws Rs 500 From ATM, Finds Rs 87 Crore In Balance--Know What Happens Later

New Delhi: A Bihar student found himself to be a millionaire when he withdrew money from his ATM, albeit the shock and pleasure of this sudden fortune lasted only for a few hours.

As per a news18 report, the Class 9 student hailing from Bihar's Muzaffarpur had visited a local cyber cafe during which he withdrew Rs 500 from a nearby ATM. However, once the transaction was over, and much to his shock, he found a staggering Rs 87.65 crore in his account balance.

The student, named Saif Ali, and the cyber cafe owner, still in shock checked the account balance again, only to find that the humongous amount balance remained unchanged in his bank account.

Saif immediately rushed home to share the news with his mother who subsequently informed another boy in their village locality about the money that was suddenly showing in the former's bank account.

Later the family went to the Customer Service Point (CSP) for a bank statement, but this time, Rs 87.65 crore balance was no longer visible. The bank statement reflected Rs 532 as balance, which was the correct amount Saif had in his account.

The entire episode lasted only five hours. The North Bihar Gramin Bank launched an internal investigation to probe crediting of this mind-boggling amount in Saif's account, reported news18. Although the bank’s officials could not give a clear explanation on the amount credit.

Cyber DSP Seema Devi told Local 18 that the episode could be one of those involvinng cybercrime or cyber fraud during which unscrupulous people could have used Saif's account for some time, during which the amount appeared in his bank balance. Saif's family has not formally lodged a complaint with the cyber police station, wrote news18.