Budget 2024: Key Details Unveiled! Find Out Date, Time, Where to Watch — All You Need To Know

New Delhi: Nirmala Sitharaman is set to make history this month as she will be the first Indian minister to present seven consecutive Union Budgets. She's set to break Morarji Desai's record of presenting six consecutive budgets. Want to know how and when you can watch the Union Budget speech live? Here's your complete guide:

When will Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman present the Union Budget 2024?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2024 at 11 am on July 23, coinciding with the Monsoon Session of Parliament which runs from July 22 to August 9.

Where can you watch the live broadcast of Union Budget 2024?

You can tune in to Parliament's official channels, Doordarshan, and Sansad TV, as well as watch the live stream on the government's official YouTube channels.

Where can you find documents for Union Budget 2024?

You can access the budget documents digitally on the Union government's official website, www.indiabudget.gov.in. The documents will be available in both Hindi and English and will include financial statements, finance bills, and requests for grants as outlined in the Constitution.