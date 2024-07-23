Advertisement
Budget 2024: One Month's Salary To 1st Time Employees As Registered In EPFO

In a massive boost for youth entering the job market, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that government will make direct benefit transfer (DBT) of one month's salary in three installments to first-time employees as registered in EPFO. The amount will be up to Rs 15,000.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jul 23, 2024, 12:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Budget 2024: One Month's Salary To 1st Time Employees As Registered In EPFO

New Delhi: In a massive boost for youth entering the job market, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that government will make direct benefit transfer (DBT) of one month's salary in three installments to first-time employees as registered in EPFO. The amount will be up to Rs 15,000.

The eligibility limit will be a salary of Rs 1 Lakh per month. The scheme is expected to benefit 210 Lakh youth, said the FM

