New Delhi: In a massive boost for youth entering the job market, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that government will make direct benefit transfer (DBT) of one month's salary in three installments to first-time employees as registered in EPFO. The amount will be up to Rs 15,000.

The eligibility limit will be a salary of Rs 1 Lakh per month. The scheme is expected to benefit 210 Lakh youth, said the FM