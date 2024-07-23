Budget 2024: Social Media Flooded With Hilarious Meme After Bihar And Andhra Pradesh Get Major Funding

Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her seventh consecutive Budget on Tuesday. She announced significant projects and allocated funds to Andhra Pradesh, states whose ruling parties are allies with the BJP at the Centre. The budget's substantial allocations have sparked a wave of memes on social media, illustrating the public's spirited response to these new development initiatives.

Let’s take a look at the meme flooded on the internet:

Other states to FM after budget allocation to Bihar and Andhra Pradesh #UnionBudget2024 #Nirmalasitaraman pic.twitter.com/vApLMUNv7A July 23, 2024

Bihar & Andhra Pradesh in Budget 2024 #Budget2024 pic.twitter.com/qVUC94tADc — Luv G (@notluvguru) July 23, 2024

Andhra Pradesh and Bihar in budget 2024 #Budget2024 pic.twitter.com/rKIv8o8FIV — Wellu (@Wellutwt) July 23, 2024

In Tuesday's Union Budget, significant measures were announced for Bihar which included a proposed allocation of Rs 26,000 crore for various road projects and plans for new airports and sports infrastructure. Further, the government has also allocated Rs 11,500 crore to the state for flood mitigation efforts.

The Finance Minister announced two major Expressways for Bihar, the Patna-Purnia Expressway and the Buxar-Bhagalpur Expressway. Bihar will see the construction of two land bridges over the Ganga River in Buxar District. These projects, totaling Rs 26,000 crore aims to significantly enhance Bihar's road.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the central government will provide Rs 15,000 crore in financial assistance to Andhra Pradesh for the development of Amaravati. FM Sitharaman also announced plans to construct new airports, medical colleges, and sports infrastructure in Bihar.