Bumper Business Idea: Invest Rs 7.5 lakh, earn up to Rs 5 lakh per month, Loan available from SBI, PNB, other banks; details here

Business Ideas 2022 With Low Investment: If you are one of those people who wish to set up a business and don't believe in a salaried job, then you must be exploring innovative business ideas to try your hands in. While there are a lot of business options available nowadays, the government is also encouraging people to become entrepreneurs. The government has also set up a fund to help startups and if you also want to start a business with a small investment, this government-sponsored scheme can help you realize your business dreams.

You may have heard about Common Services Centres (CSC), a government of India entity working under the Ministry of Electronics and IT. The CSC has invited interest from those who wish to become a businessman and earn lakhs. The CSC has asked people to fill in a free form if they wish to become an owner of a mini theatre/cinema hall by investing a small amount. According to the CSC, one can invest around Rs 7.5 lakhs once and can earn up to Rs 5 lakh per month by becoming an owner of a cinema hall.

According to the details available in the form, if you want to become a cinema owner, you should have a space of around ??1000 - 2000 square feet (sq. ft) for the establishment of the cinema complex. This place can be your own or rented space. The ceiling height of the building should be around 15 feet.

The forms shared on the Twitter handle of CSC ask you to fill in several details including the proposed location, the place where you want to set up the cinema, (inside a mall, local market, standalone building, open field, etc.), and the number of neighbouring villages in your cinema area etc. You can fill out the form by clicking on the link given in the below Tweet. Once you fill out the form and submit all relevant details, you will be contacted by the concerned CSC and they will further help you in realizing your dream business.

The CSC said that one can further increase their income by setting up food courts, fun zones and other business activities in the surrounding area of the cinema. The CSC said that rural cinema owners will be allowed to release any film the same day it gets released in multiplexes in cities.

Eligible persons can also get a loan from banks like the State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank (PNB) and others banks. If you are eligible, you can get a business loan and if you need a lesser amount, you can apply under the Mudra scheme.