Bumper Festive Bonanza For ICICI Bank Customers: Get Cashbacks Up To Rs 26,000, Check Offers On iPhone 15

New Delhi: Amidst the upcoming sales being announced by online retailers like Flipkart, Amazon, Myntra and more, private sector lender ICICI Bank has launched its Festive Bonanza offer that will add to the shopping excitement among consumers.

ICICI Bank on Wednesday announced that its ‘Festive Bonanza’ has exciting offers, discounts and cashbacks of upto Rs 26,000 for its customers who can avail of these benefits by purchasing various items from their favourite brands by using ICICI Bank’s credit/debit cards, internet banking, UPI via Rupay credit cards and Cardless EMI.

Customers can avail exciting offers and discounts during Flipkart Big Billion Days, Myntra Big Fashion Festival, Amazon Great Indian Festival and Tata Neu The Grand Sale. There will also be special offer of no-cost EMI on iPhone 15, said the bank.

The bank added that these offers are also available to the customers in the form of no-cost EMIs using the Bank’s credit/ debit cards.

"The Bank has curated the offers to cater to the various needs of the customers during the festive season, in various categories such as electronics, mobiles, fashion, jewellery, furniture, travel, dining and more and with a host of leading brands including iPhone, MakeMyTrip, Tata Neu, OnePlus, HP, Microsoft, Croma, Reliance Digital, LG, Sony, Samsung, Tanishq, Taj, Zomato and Swiggy," ICICI Bank said.

It added, "The Bank has partnered with Flipkart for The Big Billion Days sale (from October 8 to October 15), Myntra for Big Fashion Festival (from October 6 to October 19) and Amazon for its Great Indian Festival sale (around last week of October)."

The Bank said that it will also introduce special and attractive offers for its customers on retail loan products like home loan, auto loan and two wheeler loan shortly.