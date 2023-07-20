Bumper News For Govt Employees! You Can Opt For Old Pension Scheme: Check Eligibility, Last Date To Do So

New Delhi: The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has issued a notification regarding option for shifting from NPS to Old Pension Scheme for certain government officials.

In an office memorandum, issued on July 13, the DoPT said, the AIS officers, who have been appointed against a post/vacancy which was advertised/notified for recruitment prior to the date of notification of NPS (i.e. 22.12.2003) and who are covered under NPS on joining Service on or after 01.01.2004, may be granted one-time option to be covered under the provisions of old pension scheme under AIS (DCRB) Rules, 1958.

Who Is Eligible For One-time Option To Be Covered Under The Old Pension Scheme?

cre Trending Stories

The DoPT has said that members of AIS selected through Civil Services Examination, 2003, Civil Services Examination, 2004 and Indian Forest Service Examination, 2003 are eligible to be covered under these provisions.

Further, the members of Service, who prior to joining AIS were selected in a Central Government service which was covered under CCS (Pension) Rules, 1972 (now 2021) or any other similar rules, are also eligible to be covered under the provisions of D/o P&PW O.M. dated 03.03.2023 and, hence, are eligible to be granted one-time option to be covered under the provisions of old pension scheme under AIS (DCRB) Rules, 1958, the OM said.

The DoPT further clarified that the mobility from one service to another is subject to continuous service and technical resignation.

"The option exercised by the members of Service in accordance with these instructions shall be placed before the Government of the State on whose Cadre the member of Service is borne. If any clarification is required, a reference may be sent to the Department of Personnel and Training in case of members of Indian Administrative Service; to the Ministry of Home Affairs in case of members of Indian Police Service; and to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in case of members of Indian Forest Service," it added.

Deadline To Opt For One-time Option To Be Covered Under The Old Pension Scheme

DoPT said that this option may be exercised by the concerned members of Service latest by 30th November, 2023. The members of Service, who are eligible to exercise the option in accordance with these instructions but who do not exercise this option by the stipulated date, shall continue to be covered by NPS. The option once exercised shall be final.

DoPT added that in case the member of Service fulfills the conditions for coverage under AIS (DCRB) Rules, 1958 in accordance with these instructions, necessary order in this regard shall be issued latest by 31st January, 2024. The NPS account of such member of Service shall, consequently, be closed with effect from 31st March, 2024.

However, the members of Service who opt for old pension scheme under AIS (DCRB) Rules, 1958, shall be required to subscribe to the General Provident Fund (GPF), the Office Memorandum further added.