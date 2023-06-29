Bumper Return Business Idea! Invest Rs 5,000 Once In This Post Office Biz Scheme, Earn Upto Rs 80,000/Month

New Delhi: One of the most reliable brands in the nation, the post office, has created a fantastic opportunity for those looking to launch their own company. With their Post Office Franchise Scheme, you may start your own business for only Rs 5,000! After going through this article, we hope you'll have a much better idea of whether starting a business in the post office is right for you. then let's get going!

Post Office Franchise Scheme/Business Idea

For individuals who are interested in starting their own businesses, the Department of Posts offers a wide range of services to the people of India. Entrepreneurs can open their own businesses and take advantage of all the perks that come with being a member of this government entity thanks to the Post Office Franchise Scheme.

Post Office Franchise Scheme: Eligibility Criteria

When applying for a post office franchise, a candidate must be an Indian citizen or permanent resident and must not be older than 30 years old; however, candidates from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) may be older than 30 years.

The minimal requirement for the candidate is a Class X pass from an accredited board or university.

Post Office Franchise Scheme: Earning

The department may start paying the applicant commission based on the sales of the items and services provided at the store. The initial revenues can range from Rs 20,000 to Rs 80,000, depending on the number of consumers. The more you work, the more revenue you will generate as the earnings depends on the service.

Post Office Franchise Scheme: How To Apply

It is vital to carefully read the official notification provided by the post office before submitting your application on the Internet. To get the application form and continue with the application procedure, go to the official website (https://www.indiapost.gov.in/VAS/DOP_PDFFiles/Franchise.pdf).

(Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes. The calculator is also mostly based on assumptive figures to give an example of a certain type. The article does not intend to give any financial advice of any sort. Investors/subscribers must check with their portfolio managers before investing in any scheme/policies.)