Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2807409https://zeenews.india.com/personal-finance/cabinet-likely-to-announce-3-da-hike-today-employees-to-get-october-salary-with-3-months-arrear-check-how-much-salary-will-increase-2807409.html
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
7TH PAY COMMISSION

Cabinet Likely To Announce 3% DA Hike Today? Employees To Get October Salary With 3-Months Arrear? Check How Much Salary Will Increase

DA Hike Update: As per reports the Union Cabinet may approve 3 percent DA hike today while the payout of 3 month's arrears and revised DA will come in October month's salary.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Oct 16, 2024, 12:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Cabinet Likely To Announce 3% DA Hike Today? Employees To Get October Salary With 3-Months Arrear? Check How Much Salary Will Increase

New Delhi: Over 1 crore central government employees and pensioners waiting for the much needed dearness allowance (DA) hike, might get the good news today. As per news reports, the Union Cabinet may approve 3 percent DA hike in its meeting today. Reports add that the DA hike will also result in employees getting October month's slary with the increased amount along with 3 months' arrears. It is expected that the Dearness Allowance is likely to be increased by 3%, bringing the DA to 53 percent.


7th Pay Commission: How Does Govt Calculate DA Hike?

The percentage rise in the All-India CPI-IW 12-month average is used to determine the DA hike. Although the central government updates the allowances annually on January 1 and July 1, the decision is announced usually in March and September/October.


7th Pay Commission: How will the July 2024 DA Hike be decided?

According to expert predictions, the dearness allowance will grow by 3% in July 2024, bringing the DA from 50% to 53%. According to AICPI data, figures have arrived till May 2024. The total DA score has reached 52.91 percent. Now, the numbers for June are to be seen. DA will be calculated after all the numbers of dearness allowances are received.

7th Pay Commission: DA Hike might be ₹1,00,170

DA will total 53% after a 3% increase in dearness allowance. In the case of Grade Pay ₹ 1800 to ₹ 2800 between Levels 1 and 5, an employee on Pay Band 1 (₹ 5200 to ₹ 20200) gets a salary of ₹ 31,500 then at the rate of 53 percent, the total dearness allowance will be ₹ 1,00,170. Currently, the employee receives Rs 94,500 at 50% based on six months. Talking about the difference from the existing dearness allowance, the salary will increase by Rs 945 per month. In 6 months, there will be a total increase of Rs 5670.

7th Pay Commission: How Much Money Will Increase After DA Hike? Understanding the calculation of basic salary

The basic salary of the employee is Rs 31,500
Current Dearness Allowance (50%) Rs 15,750/month
Dearness Allowance (50%) for 6 months Rs 94,500
New Dearness Allowance (53%) Rs 16695/month

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: India Responds Strongly to Justin Trudeau’s Accusations in Nijjar Murder Case
DNA Video
DNA: Lawrence Bishnoi’s Involvement in Baba Siddique’s Murder: A Growing Threat?
DNA Video
DNA: Lala Hardayal: A Forgotten Freedom Fighter
DNA Video
DNA: Bahraich Riots- Is India Becoming Like Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: Fake Medicines Worth Lakhs Seized in Kanpur
DNA Video
DNA: What is Om Certificate? A new controversy has erupted
DNA Video
DNA: Zakir Naik Sparks Controversy in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan Under Lockdown! No Pandemic, Just Government Incompetence
DNA Video
DNA: Congress Weakened in indi Alliance After Haryana Defeat
DNA Video
DNA: Omar Abdullah to Become J&K CM, Independent MLAs Join NC
NEWS ON ONE CLICK