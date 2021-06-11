हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Canara Bank

Canara Bank account holders alert! IFSC codes of erstwhile Syndicate bank branches will change from July 1

Meanwhile, customers will also have to see that the swift code of erstwhile Syndicate Bank (SYNBINBBXXX) which is used for sending or receiving SWIFT messages for Foreign Exchange transactions will be discontinued effect from July 1, 2021.

Canara Bank has come up with an important notification wherein it has said that the IFSC codes of the erstwhile Syndicate bank branches will change with effect from July 1, 2021.

Customers will now use the new CANARA IFSC for receiving funds through NEFT/RTGS/IMPS, the bank said in a statement.

Here’s how to get a new IFSC?

In order to get a new IFSC, customers will have to visit the URL canarabank.Com/IFSC.Html or access the website of Canara Bank or by visiting any Canara Bank Branch.

Customers of the erstwhile (e)-Syndicate Bank will then have to get new cheque books with changed IFSC and MICR codes.

"All our customers are advised to use the swift code (CNRBINBBFD) for any of their Foreign Exchange needs'', the statement added.
 

