pension

Cancer, kidney and HIV patients will be given a pension of Rs 2,250 per month in Haryana

The pension scheme will be implemented as soon as the report is submitted, the minister said, as per an official statement.



Chandigarh: The Haryana government will bring patients of the state suffering from cancer, HIV and serious kidney ailments under the ambit of its social security pension scheme.

Haryana's Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Om Prakash Yadav, on Tuesday said that on the lines of the old age pension, the state's cancer, kidney and HIV patients will be given a pension of Rs 2,250 per month.

He said that about 25,000 beneficiaries suffering from cancer, serious kidney ailments and HIV will get the benefit.

A status report has been sought from the chief medical officers of all the districts for this. The pension scheme will be implemented as soon as the report is submitted, the minister said, as per an official statement.

Yadav said that the scheme would have been implemented last year itself, but due to COVID-19, it got delayed.

It will be implemented soon, he said.

At present, over 28 lakh beneficiaries get social security pension of Rs 2,250 per month.

