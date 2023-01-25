Can't Register for SBI WhatsApp Banking Service? Here is What you Need to do

New Delhi: India's largest public sector bank, State Bank of India (SBI) offers a variety of online and mobile-based services for the convenience of its customers. SBI WhatsApp Banking is one of the many convenient services offered by the bank. SBI WhatsApp Banking addresses all your banking questions in a hassle-free manner. With SBI WhatsApp Banking, you can avail a host of banking services --all you have to do is just scan the QR code and using your mobile phone and get started.

Here are the steps for registering for SBI WhatsApp Banking service

- Visit SBI website, https://bank.sbi where the steps for registering on WhatsApp Banking have been detailed.

- Simply scan the QR using your mobile and avail the services offered by SBI

- You will be prompted to send “Hi” from your WhatsApp Number to +919022690226 and follow the instructions given by the Chat-Bot

- Alternatively you can send an SMS in the following format “WAREG< >ACCOUNT NUMBER” TO +91720893314 from your registered mobile number with SBI and follow the below steps:

- If registration is successful then you will get a confirmation message on your WhatsApp linked to your registered mobile number

- Send a “Hi” from your WhatsApp Number to +919022690226 and follow the instructions given by the Chat-Bot

Meanwhile, for some reasons if you are not able to register for SBI WhatsApp Banking, you should do the following:

Do check the SMS format and destination mobile number

Also you need to ensure that your mobile number from which the SMS is sent, is updated with your Bank account number.

Incase your mobile number is not registered, you will have to visit your SBI Bank Branch and update your mobile number.

The following services are presently available on SBI WhatsApp Banking platform

Account Balance



Mini statemen



Pension slip service



Information on Loan products (Home loan, Car loan, Gold loan, Personal loan, Educational loan) – FAQ and Interest rates



Information on Deposit products (Savings Account, Recurring deposit, Term deposit – Features and Interest rates



NRI services (NRE Account, NRO Account) – Features and Interest rates



Opening of Insta Accounts (Features /Eligibility, Requirements & FAQ)



Contacts/Grievance redressal helplines



Pre approved loan queries (Personal loan, Car loan, Two wheeler loan)

