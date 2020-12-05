Cashback of Rs 500 on bookings of gas cylinders from Paytm: check details

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Digital payments platform Paytm

Paytm is offering a cash back of Rs.500 on bookings of gas cylinders.

If you are booking a gas cylinder and want to save some money, there is a special offer through which you will save Rs 500 on booking LPG gas.

If you book Indane or Bharat Gas Cylinder through Paytm, you will get a cashback of 500 rupees. 

Follow these steps to book a gas cylinder on PayTm
1) Open the Paytm app in mobile.
2) If the option is not visible on the home screen after the app is open, then click on show more.
3) After this, the option of Recharge and Pay Bills will be visible on the left side, as soon as you tap on it, you will get many options, one of these options will be of Book a Cylinder.
4) After clicking on the book cylinder, you have to choose the gas provider, Bharat Gas (Bharat Gas), Indian (Indane Gas) or HP Gas (HP Gas).
5) After selecting the gas provider, enter the register mobile number or LPG ID given in the gauge agency.
6) As soon as you enter details and click on Proceed, you will see LPG ID, Consumer Name and Agency Name. At the bottom, the amount charged for the gas cylinder will be seen.

Terms and conditions for getting a cashback of Rs 500
>> Cashback of up to Rs 500 is being given for the first time booking of the gas cylinder through Paytm.
>> The code of FIRSTLPG will have to be entered in the promo code section.
>> Cashback up to Rs 500 is also being given on this promo code.
>> If you forget to enter promo code, then cashback will not be received in such a situation, it is worth noting that this promo code is for booking the first gas cylinder through Paytm.
>> Customers can use this Paytm Offer only once during the offer period. The benefit of this offer will be given only when the minimum amount is 500 rupees.
>> This offer is valid till 31 December 2020.

