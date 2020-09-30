CBDT extends deadline for filing belated, revised ITRs for AY 2019-20 to November 30

New Delhi: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Wednesday extended the deadline for filing belated and revised ITRs for Assessment Year 2019-20 from September 30, 2020 to November 30, 2020 due to difficulties faced by people in the wake of coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

"On further consideration of genuine difficulties being faced by taxpayers due to the Covid-19 situation, CBDT further extends the due date for furnishing of belated & revised ITRs for Assessment Yr 2019-20 from 30th September, 2020 to 30th November, 2020.Order u/s 119(2a) issued," CBDT tweeted.

— Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) September 30, 2020

CBDT had on July 29 extended the deadline for filing income tax returns for 2018-19 fiscal and revised ITRs from 31st July, 2020 to 30th September, 2020.

Meanwhile, the Income Tax department on Wednesday said it has issued refunds worth over Rs 1.18 lakh crore to over 33 lakh taxpayers in 6 months till September 29.

It is to be noted that this is the fourth extension given by the Centre to taxpayers to file both original and revised tax returns for 2018-19 fiscal. In March, the due date was extended from March 31 to June 30. Later in June, it was again extended by a month till July 31. In July, it was extended till September 30.

Who needs to file revised income tax return?

Revised return can be filed online under Section 139(5) of the Income Tax Act. If a person after furnishing the Income Tax Return finds any mistake, omission or any wrong statement then he/she is liable for a revised ITR filing. It can be mistake in the name spelling, bank account number etc. The revised IT return should be filed within prescribed time limit.

How to file revised income tax return?

As per IT rules, in the ITR utility, choose the 'Section' as 'Revised return under section 139(5)' and 'Filing type' as 'Revised'. Enter the 'Acknowledgement Number' and 'Date of filing' of the Original Return filed. IT department has made it mandatory to enter a 15 digit Acknowledgement Number while filing the revised return online.