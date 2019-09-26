CBDT extends deadline for filing of ITRs and TARs till October 31

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Thursday extended the due date for filing of Income Tax Returns (ITR) and Tax Audit Reports (TAR) for special cases requiring audit reports from September 30 to October 31.

Accordingh to the news agency ANI, the due date has been extended by the CBDT in respect of persons whose accounts are required to be audited.

"On consideration of representations recd (received) from across the country, CBDT has decided to extend the due date for filing of ITRs and Tax Audit Reports from 30th Sep, 2019 to 31st of Oct, 2019 in respect of persons whose accounts are required to be audited," the CBDT said in a late night statement.

CBDT said that a formal notification for the same will be issued soon.

This category of ITR is to be filed by those entities that are assessed under section 44AB of the I-T Act such as companies, partnership firms, proprietorship among others and their accounts are to be audited before filing.

Certain categories of individuals like a working partner in a firm also fall under this clause.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes frames policy for the income tax department.

(With Agency inputs)