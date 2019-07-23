CBDT extends due date for filing Income Tax Returns to August 31

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Tuesday extended the due date for filing Income Tax Returns (ITR) to August 31, 2019. Earlier, the deadline was July 31, 2019.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) extends the ‘due date’ for filing of Income Tax Returns from 31st July, 2019 to 31st August, 2019 in respect of certain categories of taxpayers who were liable to file their Returns by 31.07.2019. — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) July 23, 2019

Taking to Twitter, the Income Tax Department said the due date for filing of ITR for the assessment year 2019-20 was July 31 for certain categories of taxpayers but upon consideration of the matter, the CBDT extended the deadline.

Live TV

"The due date for filing of Income Tax Returns for Assessment Year 2019-20 is 31.07.2019 for certain categories of taxpayers. Upon consideration of the matter, the Central Board of Direct Taxes(CBDT) extends the ‘due date’ for filing of Income Tax Returns from 31st July 2019 to 31st August 2019 in respect of the said categories of taxpayers," tweeted the Income Tax Department.