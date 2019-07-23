close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Income Tax returns

CBDT extends due date for filing Income Tax Returns to August 31

Taking to Twitter, the Income Tax Department said the due date for filing of ITR for the assessment year 2019-20 was July 31 for certain categories of taxpayers but upon consideration of the matter, the CBDT extended the deadline.

CBDT extends due date for filing Income Tax Returns to August 31
Twitter/@IncomeTaxIndia

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Tuesday extended the due date for filing Income Tax Returns (ITR) to August 31, 2019. Earlier, the deadline was July 31, 2019. 

Taking to Twitter, the Income Tax Department said the due date for filing of ITR for the assessment year 2019-20 was July 31 for certain categories of taxpayers but upon consideration of the matter, the CBDT extended the deadline.

Live TV

"The due date for filing of Income Tax Returns for Assessment Year 2019-20 is 31.07.2019 for certain categories of taxpayers. Upon consideration of the matter, the Central Board of Direct Taxes(CBDT) extends the ‘due date’ for filing of Income Tax Returns from 31st July 2019 to 31st August 2019 in respect of the said categories of taxpayers," tweeted the Income Tax Department.

Tags:
Income Tax returnsitrIncome Tax Returns deadlineCBDT
Next
Story

SBI YONO app down since morning, customers take to Twitter to lodge greviances

Must Watch

PT6M31S

Donald Trump and PM Modi never talked Kashmir at G20, records show: Sources